Daniel Padilla Ready to Take on Action Projects

It’s about time that I do action,” said Daniel Padilla, who, at age 28, said that he is ready to follow in the footsteps of both his father Rommel and his more popular uncle, Robin. Daniel, who is more identified with romantic film and TV projects, particularly those that he made with real-life partner Kathryn Bernardo, said he never avoided doing action projects in the past. “I just felt it wasn’t my time yet. I’ve tried doing it in ‘La Luna Sangre’ and I enjoyed it.
Also, I think that if I ever go full blast in action, I want it for a film and not for TV,” he told reporters during his launch as brand ambassador of RKitchen Foods Corporation. Richard Gutierrez, whom Daniel worked with in ‘La Luna Sangre,” recently made public his invitation for Daniel to collaborate on another action project. “That will happen soon, I just know. We would always discuss it whenever we would bump into each other. We had a fun time doing ‘La Luna,’ that’s why. I think working on something action-related with Chard would be exciting. I like working with hi
