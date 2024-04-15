Dangerous Heat Index Forecasted in Metro Manila and 23 Other Areas

Metro Manila on Tuesday is among 24 areas forecasted to experience a dangerous heat index.PAGASA forecasted heat index at 42 degrees Celsius at the NAIA, Pasay City station and 40 degrees Celsius at the Science Garden in Quezon City.The highest heat index for the day will be in Dagupan City, Pangasinan with 46 degrees Celsius.

Davao Region, South Cotabato, and Sarangani will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of a Low Pressure Area with possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms with possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

