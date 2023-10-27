‘Dance like it’s the last night of the world’

Direct from a triumphant run in Sydney, Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed new production of Miss Saigon arrives in Manila for the first time ever in March 2024‘The production has given talents like Lea Salonga, Jon Jon Briones, Joanna Ampil, Rachelle Ann Go, and countless others a platform to showcase their extraordinary skills and passion.

The heat is on in Manila as GMG Productions, in association with GWB Entertainment, has announced that Cameron Mackintosh’s globally acclaimed production of Boublil & Schönberg’sThe internationally acclaimed new production ofopened in London in May 2014 to record-breaking advance sales and critical acclaim, winning an unprecedented nine Whatsonstage Awards. It then opened on Broadway and a hugely successful US Tour followed with The New Yorker calling it “A dynamite Broadway revival.

UnionBank of the Philippines as the show’s official sponsor and pre-sale partner or through the GMG Miss Saigon waitlist

Read more:

manilabulletin »

Blast from the 90s past! Things to do at Makati’s Millennium Market on October 28 to 29Hey 90s babies, come in your best Y2K fit and enjoy a 90s hits dance challenge, retro game night, and more! Read more ⮕

Underworld share complete version of 'denver luna'Last month, dance music’s most prolific pioneers Underworld announced the new track ‘denver luna’ - an enchanting acappella curve-ball accompanied by the Jon Gorrigan directed video (here). Read more ⮕

'Helobung' brings indigenous culture closer to Fil-AmsA community dance troupe brings the culture of the T'boli to Virginia for a celebration of Filipino-American History Month. Read more ⮕

‘ZIONIST IN MY HEART’: Biden’s devotion to Israel faces a new testPresident Joe Biden draws a direct line from his visits to Dachau, the infamous concentration camp, to the recent Hamas attacks on Israel. In a poignant speech from the White House, Biden reflects on the painful memories of the Holocaust and the scars of antisemitism. Read more ⮕

‘World’s leading’: Philippines up for 4 major World Travel awardsThe Philippines is vying for four major awards at the World Travel Awards this year. Read more ⮕

Panda admits: 'I'm not sure how long I'll continue coaching'A world championship has eluded the 31-year-old coach. Read more ⮕