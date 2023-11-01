Dabawenyos visit cemeteries amid strict guidelines

CHO released on its Facebook page health guidelines for the people who will commemorate such events. They have given health tips for those going home to their provinces to enjoy the long weekend. They advise travelers to plan their destination before departing. Do not travel with pregnant women or those who are sick. Always remember to wash your hands before eating and make sure that your mind and body are in a condition that is capable of driving for long hours.

