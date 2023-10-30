DA launches biosecure swine multiplier farm in Pangasinan

Agriculture Undersecretary Deogracias Victor Savellano (third from leflt) leads the launch of Swine Multiplier Techno-Demo Farm in Natividad, Pangasinan.The government launched the first biosecure swine multiplier technology-demonstration farm in Ilocos Region as part of the government’s program to fight African swine fever (ASF), raise swine production and give livelihood to small farmers.

“We will repopulate our hog sector through these swine technology centers. We have put in place biosecurity measures that use a standard shelter design for hogs to keep small farms away from ASF,” said Savellano.

“The facility will provide support to local raisers by making available breeders and breeding materials and by producing adequate and quality stocks to supply DA and other agencies’ needs for sustainability in production,” he said. headtopics.com

Three other facilities will be launched this year, including those in Manaoag, Pangasinan and Candon and Vigan in Ilocos Sur. The DA’s National Livestock Program (NLP) teamed up with the International Training Center on Pig Husbandry (ITCPH) based in Lipa City, Batangas for the house design for the hogs, according to Agricultural Training Institute livestock focal person Krizel Joy Natividad.

Suspect in Maine mass shooting found dead: US mediaDefining the News Read more ⮕

Marcos rallies troops amid emerging threatsDefining the News Read more ⮕

New York police arrest hundreds at Jewish protest urging Gaza ceasefireDefining the News Read more ⮕

Ground battles rage in Gaza as communications cut offDefining the News Read more ⮕

Early Christmas in CaloocanDefining the News Read more ⮕

Petal Ads showcases cutting-edge mobile advertising platform at IMMAP DigiCon 2023: DIGIMAX SummitDefining the News Read more ⮕