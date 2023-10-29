DA invites Italian private agri firms to invest in PH

DA eyeing seaweed as livestock feedThe Department of Agriculture is eyeing the processing of seaweed as an alternative and cost-efficient feed for livestock and animals amid the continuing price hike of commercial feeds in the market. Read more ⮕

Farmers’ group laments lack of action vs onion hoardersFarmers’ group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura yesterday lamented the Office of the Ombudsman’s order to file charges against Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista, but excluding hoarders who profited from excessive onion prices last year. Read more ⮕

DOST-PCAARRD head: Sustainability science puts emphasis on stakeholder collaborationThe Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST-PCAARRD) highlighted the application of “sustainability science” and other strategic science interventions at the 2023 Global Research Council (GRC) Asia-Pacific Regional Meeting in Pasay City in October... Read more ⮕

DA exec pinasisibak ng Ombudsman sa sibuyas dealPinasisibak sa tungkulin ng Office of the Ombudsman si Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Consumer Affairs Kristine Evangelista kaugnay ng umano’y maanomalyang transaksyon sa pagsusuplay ng sibuyas sa Kadiwa stores ng DA. Read more ⮕

‘Bidding for microgrid system devt good for 15k households’A competitive bidding for the development of microgrid systems in remote areas scheduled by end of this year is expected to benefit over 15,000 households, the Department of Energy (DOE) said. Read more ⮕

Wake up call to DOHAs of last week’s count, the Department of Health reported there have been more than 150,000 cases of influenza-like illness recorded nationwide. Read more ⮕