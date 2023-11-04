Customer Frustrations with Limited Choices

While paying membership dues at a warehouse club for three family members. Store staff: “Ma’am, would you like your receipts together or separate?” Me: “Together.” Store staff: “We’re not allowed to do that, Ma’am. We can only do individual receipts.” Don’t give options that aren’t there. While checking out at the supermarket. Bagger: “Ma’am, would you like a plastic bag or a box?” Me: “Plastic bag will do.” Bagger: “We cannot use plastic today, Ma’am, only boxes.

” Don’t present choices that aren’t available. While looking at the menu. Me: “Which is a better drink—X, Y or Z?” Waiter: “Hmm… a lot of people like X but I prefer Z.” Me: “Let me try Z then.” Waiter: “Actually, we ran out of Z.” Me: “Oh, can I try X then?” Waiter: “We’re out of that too.” Me: “So, only Y is available?” Waiter: “Yes, Ma’am.” Save the customer the trouble. While buying cabinet hinges for my kitchen. Salesperson: “Ma’am, you should consider buying these hinges. They’re nice and quiet because they close gently.” Me: Aren’t they more expensive than the regular type?” Salesperson: “Yes, Ma’am. But they’re worth it.” Me: “Can you tell me the price difference between this and the regular type?” Salesperson gives me both prices. I multiply, subtract, think long and hard. Me: “Hmm…I need XXX number of hinges. So, there will be a huge difference in total cost. But these hinges are quite nice.” I think some more. Finally… I arrive at a decision. Me: “I’m going to try these hinges

