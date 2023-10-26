Curfew ipatuman sa Negros Oriental

Curfew hours ipatuman sa Negros Oriental aron masiguro ang luwas ug hapsay nga pagpahigayon sa Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023 sa probinsiya.

Ang mga makalapas prisohon sa gidugayon sa oras sa curfew ug buhian sa alas 5 sa buntag.Ang Negros Oriental gipaubos sa Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) control tungod sa bayolenteng mga insidente, ilabina human sa pagpatay kang gobernador Roel Degamo nga ang giingong utok ang gipalagpot nga representante sa Negros Oriental nga si Arnolfo Teves Jr.

