CSBT manager to public: Travel early to avoid influx of passengers

COMMUTERS are advised to travel early to avoid the influx of passengers in bus terminals.Starting on Friday, October 27, up to 50,000 passengers are anticipated to go home to vote for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30, as well as visit their departed loved ones in cemeteries on All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day on November 1 and 2.“Atong expected volume kay 50,000 passengers.

“Nakig-coordinate nata sa atong mga bus operators and ni-commit nasad sila nga once mabantayan namo nga padung na mo-increase ang mga pasahero, magpadala sila og dugang nga mga bus,” Esgana stated.(We have coordinated with our bus operators and they have committed to send more buses if the need arises).The CSBT also opened numerous ticketing booths, including the one at the drop-off point, so that people won’t crowd in one area.

