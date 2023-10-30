Crude slips as investor fears of Mideast regional war ease

A plume of smoke rises above buildings in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike, on October 8, 2023. The death toll surged to almost 1,000 since Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its massive surprise attack on Israel with a barrage of rockets and a massive ground assault, officials on both sides said on October 8.HONG KONG, China —

Instead of a broad offensive, officials have currently opted for targeted attacks on a day-to-day basis, tempering worries of an all-out war that could drag in Iran and even the United States. The threat of a wider conflict remains, with Iran saying the battle could "force everyone to take action", while US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said there was an "elevated risk" of a spillover.

"So investors appear reluctant to play (Monday) as risk appetite remained fragile, partly due to Israel's large-scale ground assault on Gaza over the weekend, which drew criticism from several Arab states," he added. headtopics.com

"Expectations are for the bank to stand pat" this week, said National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril. Rising interest rates in the United States is something to watch out for as it would drive up costs of everything, according...

Crude slips on easing worries on wider Mideast warOil prices fell Monday as Israel stepped up ground attacks on Hamas targets in Gaza but held back from a full-on incursion, fanning hopes a wider conflict can be avoided. Read more ⮕

What can Filipinos expect on BSKE on Monday?Five years after the 2018 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, Filipinos will once again select a new set of village and youth officials on Monday, Oct. 30. What can they expect on Election Day? Read more ⮕

Gasoline prices to increase on last day of OctoberOil firms announced mixed price adjustments for fuel products on Tuesday, October 31 Read more ⮕

[OPINION] Poverty, politicians, and snake-oil peddlers'The criminal DNA is however not limited to the politico. It can also be found among complicit contractors, engineers, educators, lawyers, economists, soldiers, and even doctors.' Read more ⮕

Comelec kicks off pilot mall voting for BSKE 2023Voting here in a Quezon City mall kicked off promptly at 7 a.m. Monday. Read more ⮕

SB19 to bring 'Pagtatag' tour to Singapore, Japan, Thailand, DubaiP-pop boy group SB19 announced Monday new tour dates for its 'Pagtatag' concert. Read more ⮕