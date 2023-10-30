Crude slips as investor fears of Mideast regional war ease

A plume of smoke rises above buildings in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike, on October 8, 2023. The death toll surged to almost 1,000 since Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its massive surprise attack on Israel with a barrage of rockets and a massive ground assault, officials on both sides said on October 8.HONG KONG, China —
Instead of a broad offensive, officials have currently opted for targeted attacks on a day-to-day basis, tempering worries of an all-out war that could drag in Iran and even the United States. The threat of a wider conflict remains, with Iran saying the battle could "force everyone to take action", while US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said there was an "elevated risk" of a spillover.
"So investors appear reluctant to play (Monday) as risk appetite remained fragile, partly due to Israel's large-scale ground assault on Gaza over the weekend, which drew criticism from several Arab states," he added. headtopics.com
"Expectations are for the bank to stand pat" this week, said National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril. Rising interest rates in the United States is something to watch out for as it would drive up costs of everything, according...
Philippines Headlines
Gasoline prices to increase on last day of OctoberOil firms announced mixed price adjustments for fuel products on Tuesday, October 31 Read more ⮕