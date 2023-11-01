Crowds at Gaza's Rafah border crossing ahead of expected evacuations

There is no timeline for how long the Rafah crossing would remain open for evacuation in the deal mediated by Qatar, the source said. The agreement is not linked to other issues under negotiation such as the hostages held by Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that governs Gaza, or pauses designed to ease a humanitarian crisis in the enclave which is suffering from food, water, fuel and medical shortages, said the source. — Report from Reuters

