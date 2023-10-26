Crossing Bridges: Images of Hue (Conclusion)

The Hue Heritage Adventure (Crossing Bridges 20 Plus) took place from Sept. 9 to 15, 2023 in this historic city in Central Vietnam. Most visitors fly into Danang International Airport and travel to Hue by land, covering a distance of around 92 kilometers in less than two hours.

Hue’s Imperial City has received three different types of recognition from UNESCO: The Complex of Hue Monuments was inscribed in 1993 for its tangible heritage, Nha Nhac (Vietnamese Court Music) received recognition in 2003 for its tangible heritage, and these three were inscribed on different dates for their documentary heritage—2009 for The Woodblocks of the Nguyen Dynasty, 2014 for The Royal Records of the Nguyen Dynasty and 2016 for The Poetry on Hue Royal Architecture.