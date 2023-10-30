Crisostomo, Macario cop taekwondo bronzes in World Combat Games

Crisostomo and Macario bested the Spanish duo of Barbara Di Martino Fermin and Manuelo Alejandro Paz Romero, 8.82-8.44, to pocket a bronze in the mixed freestyle poomsae event.

South Korea's Park Seung-jin and Song Kyeong-seon copped the gold with a 9.02 while Chinese Taipei's Ching-tung Huang and Hsin-ya Chen the silver with an 8.86. Macario and Crisostomo thus snared another one to their growing collection that included last year's World Poomsae Championships in South Korea.

In all, it was the country's third bronze after Jones Llabres and Thornton Sayan delivered the first two in wushu a few days ago. That is not counting the two golden feats by Richien Yosorez and Alyssq Mallari of muay thai and Kaila Napolis of jiu-jitsu and the four silver from Philip Delarmino and Ariel Lampacan and Isay Erika Bomogao of muay thai, and Agatha Wong and Clemente Tabugara Jr. of wushu.

Collins Akowe put on a monster double-double performance and helped National University slip past Adamson, 66-60, and complete an eight-game sweep in the PG Flex Inter-Secondary tournament on Saturday at the Veacon Hope Center in Caloocan City.Sans injury-hit ace guard Jerom Lastimosa (anterior cruciate ligament tear), Adamson braved on and pulled off a 63-54 win over Far Eastern U in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.