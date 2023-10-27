Crime rate down 20% in Caraga

PRO-13 Director Police Brig. Gen. Kirby John B. Kraft said 150 crime incidents were recorded from October 9 to 15, 90 under the Peace and Order Indicators (POI) and 60 under the Public Safety Indicators (PSI).

Kfradt, citing records from the PRO 13-Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division (RIDMD), said the number significantly went down by 30 to 120 from October 16 to 22, 72 under the POI and 48 under the PSI.

The POI comprises the totality of index and non-index crimes while the PSI categorizes incidents and culpable felonies that reflect the public safety situation of a particular community. “We have proven that when the police and the community come together, we can achieve remarkable results, especially in peace and order,” Kraft said. headtopics.com

“Rest assured that we shall keep this momentum going as the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections 2023 and All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day are fast approaching.” Caraga comprises the provinces of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Dinagat Islands (PDI) and the cities of Surigao, Tandag, Bislig, Bayugan, Cabadbaran, and the region’s capital Butuan.

₱20/kilo rice for indigent Cebuanos soon to be sold in popup storesIndigent Cebuanos will soon be able to purchase rice at ₱20 per kilo in popup stores dubbed 'Sugbo Merkadong Barato' run by the Cebu Provincial Capitol to be set up around the province. Read more ⮕

Peru’s Luciana Fuster is Miss Grand International 2023Philippine bet Nikki de Moura fails to advance to the pageant's Top 20 Read more ⮕

Iba pang biktima ng car loan scam dumulog sa PAOCCDumulog sa Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission ang iba pang biktima ng car loan scam. Read more ⮕

Kawasan Falls to finally reopen October 26SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Lotto results for October 25, 2023EZ2/LVM - 14 4 SUERTRES - 8 2 9 4D Lotto - 9 3 1 8 6/45 Mega Lotto - 4 34 2 28 42 20 P30,052,036.00 6/55 Grand Lotto - 51 50 27 49 11 24 P51,550,894.00 Read more ⮕

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: October 25, 2023Here are the day's top stories in photos. Read more ⮕