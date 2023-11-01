Crime commodities: Pre-registered SIM cards bought in bulk by scammers

Operations against illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators have also led to seizures of boxes of preregistered SIM cards delivered from different areas. "Itong sa Pasig malamang ito 'yung nagma-manufacture. Siya 'yung nangangalap nung mga suppliers at wholesale niyang binebenta," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Ramos said the preregistered SIM cards could be using fake registrations or bought in small quantities from various suppliers. Once consolidated, these SIM cards will then be distributed to "syndicated operations of scams," he said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: Preventing aid getting to Gaza could be 'a crime' — ICC prosecutorThe International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor warned Sunday that blocking humanitarian aid from entering Gaza could constitute a crime.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Volleyball: Adamson punches ticket to SSL semifinalsAdamson essayed a quick 25-21, 25-18, 25-15 triumph over Arellano to make its way to the semifinals of the SSL Collegiate Pre-Season Championship.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Lady Falcons, Lady Bulldogs dispatch foes to enter SSL semisAdamson cruised to the Final Four with an easy 25-21, 25-18, 25-15 win over Arellano in the Shakey’ Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship quarterfinals.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Classic 'Showtime' returns; Kim Chiu turns emotional'It's Showtime' returned to its roots as it debuted Monday (October 30) a new dance group competition, reminiscent of its original format as a pre-noontime talent show in 2009.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Alleged torture room inside POGO being investigatedThe Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) says it is readying charges of human trafficking and torture against a POGO raided by authorities last week.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Comelec warns of charges for delays in barangay, SK pollsCommission on Elections chairperson George Garcia said in a briefing that these individuals may face criminal and administrative charges.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕