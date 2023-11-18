Creamline defeats PLDT, moves closer to semifinals

Creamline turned two losing stands into winning attacks then picked itself up from an early struggle in the third set to secure a 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 victory over PLDT and closer to the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference in Cagayan de Oro Saturday night, Nov. 18. The Cool Smashers exploited the High Speed Hitters’ inconsistent finishes while showcasing their strength in rallies all throughout the one-hour, 34-minute encounter.

Tots Carlos, Michele Gumabao, Alyssa Valdez and Jema Galanza provided the firepower, exemplifying the team’s prowess developed over their six-year campaign that produced six championships in the country’s premier league organized by Sports Visio





🏆17. manilabulletin » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHİLİPPİNESTAR: Nxled Chameleons exceed expectations in Premier Volleyball LeagueFor a team composed of rejects and players looking for second chances, the Nxled Chameleons have exceeded expectations. Displaying the same grit and tenacity it showed in stunning big sister Akari a few days back, Nxled turned back Galeries Tower, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17, on Thursday and breathed life to its Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinal hopes at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Source: PhilippineStar | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: Creamline, Cignal collide as PVL goes to Batangas CityCreamline and Cignal seek a follow-up of their respective first-game victories when the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference goes to Batangas City on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: PLDT rolls past G. Tower, F2 rips GerflorErika Santos joined PLDT last year as a wide-eyed rookie eyeing to make it big in the Premier Volleyball League someday.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: Cool Smashers, Angels renew rivalry, dispute leadMANILA, Philippines: Creamline and Petro Gazz add another chapter to a rivalry that, for many, has become a defining feature in Philippine volleyball as the top two clubs face off for the first time in the Premier Volleyball League Second All-Filipino Conference elims at the Philsports Arena in Pasig on Thursday, November 9.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: PVL: Creamline survives Petro Gazz in 5-set marathonThe Creamline Cool Smashers showed on Thursday why they are the defending champions of the PVL All-Filipino Conference.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Rivalry defined: Creamline goes 5 sets with Petro Gazz, escapes undefeatedDefending PVL All-Filipino champion Creamline digs deep into its rotation to eke out a five-set escape of longtime rival Petro Gazz

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »