Creamline defeats PLDT, moves closer to semifinals

Creamline turned two losing stands into winning attacks then picked itself up from an early struggle in the third set to secure a victory over PLDT and closer to the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

Creamline turned two losing stands into winning attacks then picked itself up from an early struggle in the third set to secure a 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 victory over PLDT and closer to the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference in Cagayan de Oro Saturday night, Nov. 18. The Cool Smashers exploited the High Speed Hitters’ inconsistent finishes while showcasing their strength in rallies all throughout the one-hour, 34-minute encounter.

Tots Carlos, Michele Gumabao, Alyssa Valdez and Jema Galanza provided the firepower, exemplifying the team’s prowess developed over their six-year campaign that produced six championships in the country’s premier league organized by Sports Visio

