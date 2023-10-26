Creamline bench overwhelms Gerflor

Michele Gumabao presided over the carnage and unloaded a match-high 12 points that she laced with 10 booming spikes to help power the Cool Smashers to their third straight win and into the top.

It was a lopsided victory that Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses had the luxury to rest his big guns like skipper Alyssa Valdez, Tots Carlos, Jemma Galanza, Pangs Panaga, Risa Sato and Bernadeth Pons.“Bench players namin pang first six,” said Meneses. “Tinitgnan namin what’s best for the team, good problem ito for us coaches. Kailangan lang talaga ng consistency para makalaro each game.”

