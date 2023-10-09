Crackdown on EDSA Bus Lane Violators Begins

Members of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Land Transportation Office (LTO), and Highway Patrol Group begin their crackdown on EDSA bus lane violators in Cubao, Quezon City on November 13, 2023. The Management Association of the Philippines supports the policy of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to restrict use of the EDSA busway to public transportation and emergency vehicles, a privilege now to be given to top government officials.

The DOTr finally approved its recommendation to allow a convoy of five vehicles of the President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker, and Chief Justice to use the exclusive EDSA bus lane starting Nov. 20. The Management Association of the Philippines opposes this proposal, stating that it runs counter to globally accepted Busway standards that account for its efficiency

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHİLSTARNEWS: 'Up to P30,000': MMDA to increase fines for EDSA bus lane violatorsThe Metropolitan Manila Development Authority ( MMDA ) is set to increase to fines for those caught violating the exclusive bus carousel lane regulation along EDSA , with hefty penalties awaiting repeat offenders.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: MMDA to impose higher fines on EDSA bus lane violatorsHere are the penalties that await drivers who use the EDSA bus lane when they aren't supposed to

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: MMDA: Higher penalties for EDSA bus lane violators starting November 13The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority ( MMDA ) will impose stiffer penalties of up to P30,000 on motorists who will use the exclusive bus lane at EDSA starting November 13.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

CNN PHİLİPPİNES: MMDA sets higher fines vs EDSA bus lane violators starting Nov. 13The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on Monday said it will enforce higher fines on unauthorized vehicles passing through the EDSA bus carousel lane starting Nov. 13.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more »

TOPGEARPH: Report: MMDA, DILG eye bigger fines for jaywalking along EDSA, C5Jaywalking is bad, okay?

Source: TopGearPh | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Free EDSA bus, NCR jeepney rides to resume in November — LTFRBAccording to LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz, the free rides will be available across the entire National Capital Region, not limited to just EDSA .

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »