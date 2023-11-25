Court of Appeals reverses Ombudsman's decision on De Lima's complaint

The Court of Appeals has reversed 2 notices issued by the Office of the Ombudsman junking former Senator Leila de Lima’s 2018 complaint against former Justice secretaries Vitaliano Aguirre II and Menardo Guevarra over the use of convicts as witnesses in the drug cases against her. The CA said the 2 notices were “void for lack of due process.
"This case is remanded to the Office of the Ombudsman for appropriate action," the CA Special 17th Division said in a decision dated November 21, 202
