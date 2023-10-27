Cops file murder, frustrated murder complaints vs 12 suspects in Cotabato killings

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Authorities have filed criminal complaints against a dozen suspects involved in the gun violence that occurred in Cotabato City. This violence resulted in the deaths of three men, including two candidates, and left two other individuals wounded earlier this week.

The complaints were filed against a candidate for barangay chairman, a policeman, and at least 10 others who were arrested following the shootout that took place on October 23 in Barangay Rosary Heights 12.A video showed that prior to the exchange of gunfire, a man tore down a campaign poster on Sausa Street. Subsequently, a convoy of motorcycles and vehicles arrived, resulting in a violent clash between two rival factions.

The police identified the fatalities as Nur Muktadin Butucan, Alfarr Ayunan Pasawiran, and Faizal Abas. Butucan and Pasawiran were candidates in their barangay. The police were able to confiscate firearms from four houses where the suspects were arrested. The seized weapons included an M16 assault rifle, a caliber .45 pistol, and a 9 mm handgun. headtopics.com

The killings have prompted authorities to consider designating some barangays in the city as under the red category or areas of grave security concern, particularly the village where the bloodbath occurred on Monday.

