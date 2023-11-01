Cops admit vote buying hard to verify

Delvo also emphasized the implementation of Kontra Bigay as created by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in an attempt to apprehend any public officials or candidates who resort to vote-buying to persuade voters. “Sumala pa naa tay Kontra Bigay. Hopefully, kaning culture nato nga buying (of) votes, maundang na unta ni (Accordingly, we have Kontra Bigay. Hopefully, we can stop the culture of vote-buying),” he concluded.

