COP28 Ends with Historic Agreement to Transition Away from Fossil Fuels

NOW that COP28 has ended, we must recall that its goal was to declare a 'phaseout' of fossil fuels that power the world economy and are destroying the climate and life on Earth. The fossil fuel industry forced a compromise in the wording, and finally, the parties agreed to 'transition away from fossil .' This is historic. After 28 years of talking, this is the first time all nations agreed to end the era of oil, gas and coal.

This is the only solution to save the planet from further extreme damage and save the environment and people's lives. Words are fine, but action is what is now needed. The alternative is to triple renewable energy (RE) generation sources — more solar, wind, geothermal and hydro, among others — and other methods to generate electricity. Parties to the final deal agreed to increase funding to support small nations suffering from the devastating effects of climate change caused by the most powerful and rich nations





