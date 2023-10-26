Cop tagged as person of interest in case of missing beauty queen

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna A police officer has been tagged as a person of interest in the case of missing beauty queen Catherine Camilon of Tuy, Batangas.Police Regional Office 4-A chief Police Brig. Gen. Paul Kenneth Lucas said on Thursday, October 26, that a text message was sent to Ching-Ching Camilon, sister of Catherine, allegedly from her close friend.
“The text message contains information from a close friend about the romantic relationship of Catherine and the police officer, and that the police officer was the one who gave the vehicle Catherine used which was caught on the CCTV footage,” Lucas said.
In the text message, the friend mentioned that Catherine and the police officer agreed to meet on the day of her disappearance, Lucas said. While the specifics of the evidence have not been disclosed so as not to pre-empt the ongoing investigation, the information revealed has raised significant questions that necessitate a thorough investigation, he added. headtopics.com
Lucas said considering these findings, the police officer in question has been relieved of his current post pending a full and impartial investigation. He was immediately placed under the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit pending approval of the Commission on Elections, Lucas said.
Lucas added that the removal of the police officer from his position is essential to ensure that the investigation remains free from potential influence and guarantees a fair and thorough examination of the case. headtopics.com
“We in PRO-Calabarzon and other supporting units of the PNP both remain committed to finding Miss Catherine Camilon and bringing her home safe. We urge the public to continue cooperating with the authorities by providing any information or tips that could assist in resolving this case,” said Lucas.
Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group 4-A will take the lead in the investigation while the Regional Internal Affairs 4-A will conduct a separate administrative investigation as recommended through a resolution by the Regional Committee on Missing and Found Persons which was approved by Lucas. headtopics.com
Philippines Headlines
Marcos to issue EO creating UHC bodyPresident Marcos is set to issue an executive order creating an inter-agency body that will strengthen the implementation of the Universal Health Care Act to include monitoring of health spending of local government units. Read more ⮕