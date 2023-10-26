Cop tagged as 'person of interest' in case of missing beauty queen

MANILA - The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Calabarzon on Thursday identified a person of interest in the case of missing Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate Catherine Camilon.

The person of interest is a police officer who is allegedly in a romantic relationship with Camilon, according to Calabarzon Police Regional Office acting regional director Police Brig. Gen. Paul Kenneth Lucas.

Lucas, in a statement, also said Camilon's sister, Ching-Ching, received a message allegedly from the former's close friend, who informed her about the identity of the said police officer. The police officer also gave Camilon the vehicle she used, and that the two of them agreed to meet on the day of Camilon's disappearance. headtopics.com

Lucas said the police officer in question has been relieved of his current post pending investigation.

