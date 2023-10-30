Cool Smashers eye win No. 4 vs Foxies, HD Spikers-Chargers in Halloween duels

Coming off a pair of 3-0 victories over the HD Spikers and Gerflor Defenders, the Cool Smashers try to sustain their drive back to the top of the record field on a team that continues to get better and stronger despite the loss of two key anchors of its champion squad.

Games can be streamed on Pilipinas Live and PVL.ph and are telecast on One Sports, One Sports+ and Smart Livestream app, according to the organizing Sports Vision. “It’s a good problem for us coaches, but we still have to play consistent to be able to dish out good games,” added Meneses, whose wards will face Petro Gazz on November 9, F2 Logistics on November 14 and PLDT on November 18.

Lorie Bernardo has also started to feel her way in the middle, providing backup to Pangs Panaga and Risa Sato, while collegiate aces Bea Bonafe and Mafe Galanza hope to settle down in time while forming Creamline’s setting trio alongside Negrito. headtopics.com

Farm Fresh actually showed some promise when it upstaged Akari in the first set in their recent duel but lost its poise in a protracted second frame battle and yielded the next two to fall to 0-4. While the Crossovers also see a less-troubled way back on the winning track after dropping a four-setter to the Chargers against the Defenders, also winless in three starts, the HD Spikers-Chargers face-off promises to be a back-and-forth encounter.

