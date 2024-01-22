Conviction of Sen. Jinggoy Estrada: A Watershed Moment for Rule of Law

The conviction of Sen. Jose 'Jinggoy' Estrada for bribery is a watershed moment in our nation's efforts to uphold the rule of law. This decision gives hope that even the powerful can be held accountable. Estrada is now the highest official convicted of a major crime, following his father's conviction for plunder in 2007.





Senator Jinggoy Estrada Acquitted of Plunder ChargesThe Sandiganbayan has acquitted Senator Jinggoy Estrada of plunder charges in connection with the pork barrel scam. However, he has been found guilty of direct and indirect bribery.

Senators Imee Marcos and Jinggoy Estrada denounce the reported attempt by some Charter change (Cha-cha) proponents to bribe local government leaders into signing a petition to amend the Constitution.

