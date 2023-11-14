Converge ICT Solutions Inc. Offers Free Wifi at NAIA Terminal 3

Converge ICT Solutions Inc., in partnership with the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), and Department of Transportation (DOTr) is now offering free pure fiber wifi services to travelers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Nov. 14.

The new wifi network aims to improve and augment the internet capacity of MIAA and fullfill passengers' consistent demand for robust wifi connections in the country's premiere airport, especially in Terminal 3 that handles around 60,000 passengers daily and 13 million travelers annually. IN PHOTO: (second from left) Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines Assistant Director General for Admin and Finance Capt. Thomas Tannhauser A. Fortun, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Officer-in-Charge Bryan Co, Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, Department of Transportation Sec. Jaime Bautista, Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony U

