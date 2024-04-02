Controversy Surrounds Miru Systems' Election Counting System Contract

The Senate hearing that focused on Miru Systems, the technology provider that bagged the P18-billion contract for the counting system to be used in the next elections, was not very encouraging. Miru was the only bidder for the automated election system. This after the Comelec’s heavy-handed decision to ban the previous technology provider from participating. The award of the largest counting machine contract ever was controversial on several counts.

Miru provided the technology used in last December’s elections in Iraq and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Both exercises were marred by significant glitches. At the Congo, election observation missions reported that as much as 45.1 percent of polling stations experienced problems with the electronic voting machines.The Carter Center, which sent an observation team to monitor the elections, reported problems directly attributable to Miru’s technology. Specifically, malfunctioning thermal printers caused many voter cards to smudg

