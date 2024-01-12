Controversy over Public Utility Vehicles Modernization Program

The modernization of our mass transportation system is an urgent one due to rapid population growth in Metro Manila and other urban areas. It is clear that the old axiom – “Why fix it if it ain’t broke?” – does not apply in the case of the controversy over the government’s Public Utility Vehicles Modernization Program (PUVMP).

There’s something terribly wrong, for instance, with the so-called traditional jeepneys that evolved from the World War II-era Willy’s jeeps and were transformed by Filipino ingenuity into a viable form of mass transportation from 1946 onwards to today. For one thing, most of the remaining traditional jeepneys today contribute heavily to air pollution particularly in the urban areas because they use diesel engines that emit toxic fumes. And many of them are so dilapidated that their drivers and operators apparently see no need to have them refurbished since they’re already bound for the scrap heap anyway





