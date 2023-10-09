Contestants showcase national costumes at Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador

The national costume show of the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador showcased contestants promoting their nations. Isabella García-Manzo received the most applause with her outfit resembling El Salvador's volcanoes.





🏆88. PhilstarNews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANİLABULLETİN: John Legend to serenade Miss Universe 2023 candidates in El SalvadorAmerican singer and songwriter John Legend will perform at the 72nd Miss Universe Competition in El Salvador on Nov. 18, the Miss Universe Organization announced on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: LOOK: Michelle Dee arrives in El Salvador for Miss Universe 2023'I can't wait to take you all along to my journey,' Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee says during her arrival

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Michelle Dee en route to El Salvador for Miss Universe 2023Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee departed from Manila on St. Hallow's eve, en route to El Salvador, venue of the 72nd Miss Universe competition.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Miss Universe 2023: Excitement Grows as Pageant in El Salvador NearsThis edition of Miss Universe is already historical as it has the first-ever married woman and mother competing, as well as two transgender contestants. Read:

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: Miss Universe queens from Arab world visit The Farm at San Benito to promote halal and wellness tourismRecently crowned Miss Universe Queens Miss Universe Bahrain 2023 Lujane Yacoub, Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 Erica Robin, and Miss Universe Egypt 2023 Mohra Tantawy demonstrate their commitment to promoting halal and wellness travel in the Philippines, following the country’s win of the Emerging Muslim-Friendly Destination Award earlier this year.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel gets emotional after moving out of Miss Universe apartmentA few days before the Miss Universe 2023 coronation, reigning queen R'Bonney Gabriel updated her fans on moving out from the Miss Universe apartment in New York.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »