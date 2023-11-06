Contecon Manzanillo S.A. Achieves Milestone in Handling Mega Ships

Contecon Manzanillo S.A. (CMSA), International Container Terminal Services Inc.’s (ICTSI) business unit operating the Specialized Container Terminal 2 in the Port of Manzanillo in Mexico hits a new milestone with its handling of 14,400 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) during the recent call of the CMA CGM vessel APL Vanda.

The achievement underscores the growing importance of the port and confirms Contecon Manzanillo’s ability to handle the mega ships that have started to arrive on the shores of the Latin American Pacific

