Consumer Advocacy Group Urges Senate to Pass Bills Protecting Creative Workers and Consumers from Online Piracy

Consumer advocacy group CitizenWatch Philippines urges Senate to prioritize passage of bills protecting creative workers and consumers from online content piracy. Former lawmaker Christopher Belmonte emphasizes the need to act fast in passing the Online Site Blocking Act to uplift the local creatives industry. Pending bills seek to amend and strengthen the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.





