Consul-general: Japan a prime partner in preserving peace, stability in Indo-Pacific

Hanada also mentioned that Japan and the Philippines have become the closest friends nearly eight decades after the war. He said the former has largely contributed to national advancement, and that of Leyte Province, as a top donor-country by way of official development assistance or ODA.

Furthermore, the minister and consul-general cited President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s remarks that Japan is “a most reliable partner in times of both crises and of prosperity.” He hoped for a heightened Japan-Philippines cooperation, as well as Japan-Philippines-United States-Australia relations to greater heights.

Amid the “increasingly harsh international security situations,” including those in Ukraine, Israel and Palestine, as well as the complex situation in the Indo-Pacific, Hanada mentioned that Japan would work closely with the Philippines, US and Australia as “mutually trusted democratic partners.”

In his speech, the Japanese Embassy official offered deepest condolences to all the victims of the Second World War in the Philippines, and expressed his utmost respect to all individuals—including the war veterans who have greatly contributed to the peace and stability that the country and the region enjoy today.

"Reflecting on our past and bearing in mind the feelings of deep remorse, wishes for ever-lasting peace, and is determined to uphold the rules-based international order," said the minister and consul-general.

