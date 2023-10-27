Construction of P95-M dike in Legazpi City underway

THE DPWH-Bicol led by Director Virgilio Eduarte, Albay 2nd Engineering Office District Engineer Warren Azotea, Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, and a representative of UST-Legazpi lead the groundbreaking ceremony of a P95-million road dike in Legazpi City on Thursday, October 26. (Photo via Nino Luces)

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday, October 26, and graced by House Committee on Appropriations chairman Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, Ako Bicol party-list Executive Director Alfredo Garbin Jr., DPWH-Bicol officials led by D, Albay 2nd District Engineering Office District Engineer Warren Azotea, and a representative from UST-Legazpi.

Eduarte said the project includes the construction of a 450-meter road dike with solar lights, sidewalk, lay-by, wheel guard, and installation of road or traffic signages. It also includes the installation of reinforced concrete pipe culverts. Rep. Co, who initiated and facilitated the project, said it aims to decongest traffic on the junction of this city to Santo Domingo to Tabaco City and Camarines Sur. headtopics.com

He also said that the road will connect to the circumferential road around Mayon Volcano, Duterte Highway, and the national highway and will be vital to the trade here. "Basically it will help decongest traffic here in Rawis. Kung pupunta ka ng first district or from first district to Legazpi or to third district, puwede ka ng dumaan dito para makaiwas sa isang oras na traffic," Co said.

Co added that it will also serve as tourism road and at the same time a protection from storm surge caused by tropical cyclones.

