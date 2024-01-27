Constitutional Crisis Looms, Warns Zubiri

The country is slowly headed toward a constitutional crisis as lawmakers continue to bicker. Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri warns about the worsening situation and accuses 'some senators' of undermining the integrity of Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez. The Senate had previously warned about a possible constitutional crisis when the House led a campaign to amend the 1987 charter.

Senate President Zubiri files resolution to amend economic provisions in ConstitutionSenate President Juan Miguel 'Migz' Zubiri has filed a resolution seeking to amend economic provisions in the Constitution. The resolution proposes amendments to Articles 12, 14, and 16 of the charter, aiming to reframe the nation's economic policy in the context of globalization while still protecting the Filipino-first policy. The resolution also highlights the need to institutionalize reforms in the Public Service Act to promote liberalization, efficient service delivery, and competition.

Senate President Zubiri files resolution to amend economic provisions of 1987 ConstitutionSenate President Juan Miguel Zubiri files a resolution to kickstart discussions on amending the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution. Zubiri's move is encouraged by President Ferdinand Marcos's view that the ongoing campaign to amend the Constitution through a 'People's Initiative' is divisive. The House of Representatives expresses support for the Senate's initiative.

Senate President Zubiri's Proposal to Amend Foreign Ownership of Educational InstitutionsSenate President Juan Miguel Zubiri justifies his move to amend the foreign ownership limit of educational institutions in the country, claiming that it will improve the quality of education. However, this statement is deeply disturbing to Filipino educators and citizens.

President Marcos Orders Senate to Review Economic Provisions of ConstitutionPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has instructed the Senate to review the economic provisions of the Constitution in response to the people's initiative for Charter change. The proposal under the people's initiative is considered too divisive, and the Senate will take the lead in the review to preserve the bicameral nature of legislation.

President Marcos Jr. Congratulates Taiwan's 'President' Lai Ching-te, China Denounces ActPresident Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. congratulates Dr. Lai Ching-te as 'president' of Taiwan, causing China to denounce the act as a violation of the One China principle and interference in its internal affairs.

Senate chief sets Cha-cha in motionSENATE President Juan Miguel 'Migz' Zubiri on Monday filed Resolution of Both Houses 6 seeking to amend economic provisions in the Constitution. Senate President Pro Tempore Lorna Regina 'Loren' Legarda and Sen. Juan Edgardo 'Sonny' Angara co-authored the resolution, proposing amendments to Articles 12,14 and 16 of the charter. The senators said the nation's economic policy 'must be reframed under the demands of this increasingly globalized age, while still protecting the general policy of Filipino-first that guides the economic provisions of the Constitution

