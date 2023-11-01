Congress to hold special joint session for Japan PM Kishida on Saturday

“We are optimistic that through our discussions, new pathways for collaboration and development will emerge, promising enhanced opportunities and a brighter future for all Filipinos, here and in Japan,” Romualdez said.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri even deeper than government ties are the “people-to-people relations nurtured by tourism where citizens of one country enjoy the hospitality and culture of the other.”

The last time the House of Representatives and the Senate convened to hear and receive a message from a visiting head of a nation was in February 2006 for Indian President Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam.

“This visit, symbolizing the deep and longstanding bond our nations have forged, built on mutual respect, shared values, and a unified vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region, signifies the strength of our bilateral ties,” Romualdez said.Data from the Department of Finance showed that ODA from Japan amounted to $14.139 billion or P7.77 trillion over a 20-year period spanning three presidencies from 2001 to 2020.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANILATIMES: Congress to hold joint session for Japan PM KishidaMANILA, Philippines: IT is all systems go for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's speech before a joint session of Congress on Saturday, November 4, which Senate President Juan Miguel 'Migz' Zubiri said was an honor accorded to a foreign head of state only five times in Philippine history.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Congress to hold joint session for Japan PM Kishida Congress will hold a session on Saturday to hear Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida deliver his speech for Philippine lawmakers — only the fifth head of state to do so in the history of the legislature.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Japan Prime Minister Kishida to visit Manila in NovemberThe Japanese leader will be visiting the Philippines from November 3 to 4, his first visit under the Marcos presidency

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Japan PM Kishida to visit Philippines this weekThe Presidential Communications Office, quoting the Department of Foreign Affairs, announced Tuesday that Kishida will be in the Philippines on November 3 and 4.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Japanese Prime Minister Kishida to visit PH in NovPRESIDENT Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. will be meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Malacañang later this week, Malacañang confirmed on Tuesday.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Marcos, Kishida to hold bilateral talks Friday—PalaceDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕