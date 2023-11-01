Congress to hold joint session for Japan PM Kishida 

"We are honored that the good Prime Minister accepted our invitation for him to address the Filipino people through Congress," Zubiri said. Similarly, House Speaker Martin Romualdez said that he is hopeful that Kishida’s visit will open new opportunities for collaboration and strengthen bilateral ties between the Philippines and Japan.

