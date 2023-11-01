Congress to hold joint session for Japan PM Kishida 

"We are honored that the good Prime Minister accepted our invitation for him to address the Filipino people through Congress," Zubiri said. Similarly, House Speaker Martin Romualdez said that he is hopeful that Kishida’s visit will open new opportunities for collaboration and strengthen bilateral ties between the Philippines and Japan.
According to the Department of Finance, at least $14.139 billion in loans from Japan were contracted and committed over a 20-year period during the Arroyo, Aquino and Duterte administrations combined. The price of potatoes has risen, but is expected to normalize because of the harvest, which is seen to augment the supply...
The government is bracing for possible attacks by cyber criminals who may take advantage of the long weekend to sow havoc...
Philippines Headlines
