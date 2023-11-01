Congress to hold joint session for Japan PM Kishida

77 trillion over a 20-year period spanning three presidencies from 2001 to 2020, accounting for 72 percent of all $19.656 billion total bilateral loan portfolio for the same period.In fact, during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s visit to Tokyo this April, Japan pledged P250 billion in aid to the Philippines in the next two years to aid the country in its bid to reach middle-income status by 2025.
PHILSTARNEWS: Japan PM Kishida to visit Philippines this weekThe Presidential Communications Office, quoting the Department of Foreign Affairs, announced Tuesday that Kishida will be in the Philippines on November 3 and 4.
