Congress seeks assistance to apprehend motorists using illegal '8' plates

Congress is now asking assistance from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to apprehend motorists illegally using expired or counterfeit ‘8’ special plates assigned for the use of House members. Special 8 plates are assigned for the use of congressmen, while 7 plates are for senators.

“The House of Representatives has not released or authorized the use of official plates for vehicles of House members,” said House secretary general Reginald Velasco in a statement. “I am seeking representation with the LTO and the MMDA to apprehend the drivers of vehicles bearing 8 plates and confiscate the expired or spurious plates.

