Conflict watchdog: 2023 BSKE ‘bloodiest election in past decade’ in Bangsamoro

Since the start of the campaign on Oct .19 up to Oct. 30, 17 deaths were recorded, including 11 during Election Day on Monday, CCAA added. It also recorded 30 injured and wounded individuals across the region.
Comelec Chairman George Garcia earlier declared the polls as"generally peaceful nationwide even if there are a few incidences of violence, especially in the Bangsamoro." “Though the figures are quite high, they are really low compared to the figures coming in from the 2013 and 2018 barangay elections, where we had more than 300 election-related incidents and deaths,” he added.
The Critical Events Monitoring System (CEMS) is an SMS- and high frequency radio-based reporting system managed by CCAA that captures conflict incidents and tensions in communities in real-time. Reports are gathered from the Early Response Network, an independent group that shares with key sectors real-time information from various localities in the Bangsamoro.
It said the 14,000 police and military personnel supposedly deployed in the region during the BSKE,"were certainly inadequate to ensure peace and order."The Comelec spokesman, in a separate interview on Wednesday, insisted that security forces were not complacent in the face of the violent incidents that occurred in Mindanao.
