Concepcion Industrial’s profit quadrupled in third quarter

Appliance maker Concepcion Industrial Corp. (CIC) saw its third-quarter net income quadruple to P139 million from P33.9 million in the same period last year.

Net sales from July to September jumped 22 percent to P3.6 billion from P2.97 billion a year ago, driven by air conditioning and elevator and escalator categories. “We have delivered promising third-quarter results despite the macroeconomic challenges. This undoubtedly demonstrates the strength of our core business, our brands, and our ability to drive growth through our expanded portfolio, end-to-end customized solutions, and long-term relationships with our customers,” CIC chairman Raul Concepcion said.

Consumer business generated P2.3 billion in net sales, up 6 percent year-on-year, while air conditioning product sales, which accounted 46 percent of the consumer business, grew 19 percent versus last year’s level. headtopics.com

Other appliances continued their growth momentum posting a growth of 27percent primarily from laundry product sales.

