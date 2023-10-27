Concepcion Industrial Corporation issues Notice of the Special Stockholders’ Meeting

1. Call to Order;3. Approval of the Amendment of the By-Laws;5. Other Matters; andThe record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the said meeting is fixed at the close of business hours on October 5, 2023.or through the Chairman of the meeting as proxy. Stockholders who wish to participate by remote communication or voteSuccessful registrants will receive an electronic invitation via email with a complete guide on how to join the meeting.

The Information Statement which contains a brief explanation of each item on the agenda and procedures for attending the meeting via remote communication and for casting votesand Quarterly Report for period ended June 30, 2023 on SEC Form 17-Q are posted on the Corporation’s website at

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

BusinessMirror »

Concepcion Industrial Corporation issues Notice of the Special Stockholders’ MeetingCONCEPCION INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION(formerly Concepcion Airconditioning Corporation) NOTICE OF THE SPECIAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING TO: ALL STOCKHOLDERS Notice is hereby given that CONCEPCION INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION (formerly Concepcion Airconditioning Corporation) (the “Corporation”) will conduct its Special Stockholders’ Meeting virtually via Zoom... Read more ⮕

CONCEPCION INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION: Notice of the Special Stockholders' MeetingDefining the News Read more ⮕

CONCEPCION INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION: Notice of the Special Stockholders' MeetingDefining the News Read more ⮕

Bright Kindle Resources & Investments Inc.: Notice of Annual Stockholders' MeetingDefining the News Read more ⮕

Bright Kindle Resources & Investments Inc.: Notice of Annual Stockholders' MeetingDefining the News Read more ⮕

Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion nagkailangan sa concert rehearsalMuling magkakasama sina Sharon Cuneta at Gabby Concepcion para sa isang concert. Read more ⮕