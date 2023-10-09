Complaint against activists dismissed under Anti-Terrorism Law

An Antipolo prosecutor dismissed the complaint against two activists under the Anti-Terrorism Law due to lack of probable cause. The activists were accused of providing 'material support' to the NPA.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Anti-farmer, anti-business, anti-labor, anti-Filipino\u201cAanhin ang damo kung patay na ang kabayo,\u201d our grandfathers used to ask. In English, what good is fresh grass to a dead horse?
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Philippine anti-terrorism lawRAPPLER | Philippine & World News | Investigative Journalism | Data | Civic Engagement | Public Interest
Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »
LOOK: Groups nationwide raise anti-terror law fear on 51st Martial Law commemorationVarious groups across the country challenge the impact of Anti-Terror Law through protests and gatherings in time of 51st Martial Law commemoration
Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »
House OKs bill amending anti-agri smuggling lawHouse Bill 9284 classifies large-scale smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, cartelizing, and other acts of market abuse as economic sabotage that is punishable with life imprisonment.
Source: CNN Philippines - 🏆 13. / 63 Read more »
Officials who violate anti-red tape law should be chargedSenate President Juan Miguel 'Migz' Zubiri pressed for the filing of charges against government officials who violate the anti-red tape law which is detrimental to the foreign business climate.
Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »
CICC-DICT boosts anti-cybercrime capability in joint training exercise with law enforcement agenciesThe Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) held advanced cyber investigative tools training on open-source intelligence (OSINT) and national intelligence mapping platforms to various law enforcement agencies.
Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »