Communist rebels declare 2-day truce

The Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People's Army, have declared a two-day ceasefire beginning Christmas Day. The two organizations said in a statement on Saturday they were calling the ceasefire to mark the 55th anniversary of the C.P.P. All N.P.A. units will 'observe a two-day suspension of tactical offensives starting at 0001 hours (12:01 a.m.) of December 25 and ending at 2359 hours (11:59 p.m.) of December 26,' the statement read.





