Comelec won’t put Cotabato under its control yet for BSK polls

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday said that it does not see the need yet to place Cotabato City under its control despite security issues there in view of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

The Comelec said there is no recommendation yet from the police and military to place Cotabato under the strictest election classification. “Ang kagandahan po sa Cotabato, yung panawagan ng Comelec sa ating PNP ay sinunod po nila. Ang sabi natin pag merong krimen na election related, sana man lang ang pakiusap natin, may immediate arrest,” said Comelec chairperson George Garcia.

Cotabato City is currently under the"Orange Category” due to suspected election-related violence and intense political rivalry in the area. A total of 12 suspects were earlier arrested in the province for shooting five men while they were hanging campaign posters for a candidate. Three of the victims died. headtopics.com

“Doon po sa Cotabato, nakaaresto kaagad sila ng mga responsible sa krimen na ‘yun," Garcia said."So ibig sabihin natin na may immediate action yung PNP."

