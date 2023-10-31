Comelec wants mall voting sites

“All of this is at no cost to the Comelec and the government. All expenses will be shouldered by partner malls,” he said. The Comelec is optimistic that developers will make adjustments to accommodate more precincts in their malls. Limited implementation for the pilot test meant that ballot boxes had to be transported to schools for the counting and canvassing of votes.

He said the poll body will likewise urge Congress to pass an early voting law to allow vulnerable sectors to register and vote earlier. “For the 2028 elections, what if we annul the list of voters? Let’s conduct a special general registration for a month, we can do that in 2026 as preparatory for 2028,” Garcia said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: 92m Filipinos to cast vote for brgy, SK pollsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: TikTok ban likely if spying claims proven true–NSADefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Experts identify 5 biggest roles of barangaysDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Maharlika Corp. board of directors named next month—Budget chiefDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Gaza civil order collapsing as food stores looted—UNDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: ‘Not in a million years’: PH-US relations won’t go sourDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕