Comelec unsure about Smartmatic's ownership, reveals during budget debate

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has been contracting Smartmatic since the 2010 elections, but seems like officials do not exactly know who really owns the company. This was revealed during Monday’s budget debate for the Comelec’s proposed 2024 budget amounting to P27.34 billion, which originally, was P44.772 billion.

Grilled by Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, Comelec budget sponsor, Senator Imee Marcos named a certain Cesar Flores as the one known to be representing Smartmatic. Pimentel’s query was about a story that trended last year, regarding a “camp” of a 2022 candidate who allegedly met with the owner of Smartmatic. “There have been allegations that a certain camp of a certain candidate met with the owner of Smartmatic during the election period of 2022. Has this report reached the Comelec? And has the Comelec investigated this report?” Pimentel aske





