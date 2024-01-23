Comelec: Signature drive for Constitution amendment through people's initiative meaningless

The signature drive to amend the Constitution through people's initiative does not mean anything to the Commission on Elections (Comelec), even as pages after pages of signatures are being accepted by the poll body's city and municipal offices. Chairman George Erwin Garcia on Tuesday said that the acceptance of signature pages is only part of the commission's ministerial duty in accordance with Comelec Resolution 10650 issued on Jan. 31, 2020.

Resolution 10650 sets the rules for the conduct of initiatives on the Constitution and initiatives and referendums on national and local legislation. 'Those signatures are meaningless to us until a formal petition has been filed,' Garcia said





Former Justice and Congressman Vicente Veloso Supports People's Initiative to Amend ConstitutionFormer justice and congressman Vicente Veloso expresses his support for a people's initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution, stating that it is a legitimate and democratic method to propose necessary reforms. The people's initiative process allows Filipino people to directly propose amendments to the Constitution by gathering signatures from registered voters.

Senate President Zubiri files resolution to amend economic provisions in ConstitutionSenate President Juan Miguel 'Migz' Zubiri has filed a resolution seeking to amend economic provisions in the Constitution. The resolution proposes amendments to Articles 12, 14, and 16 of the charter, aiming to reframe the nation's economic policy in the context of globalization while still protecting the Filipino-first policy. The resolution also highlights the need to institutionalize reforms in the Public Service Act to promote liberalization, efficient service delivery, and competition.

Senate President Zubiri files resolution to amend economic provisions of 1987 ConstitutionSenate President Juan Miguel Zubiri files a resolution to kickstart discussions on amending the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution. Zubiri's move is encouraged by President Ferdinand Marcos's view that the ongoing campaign to amend the Constitution through a 'People's Initiative' is divisive. The House of Representatives expresses support for the Senate's initiative.

Comelec concerned about 2025 election preparations due to possible plebisciteThe Commission on Elections (Comelec) is concerned that its preparations for the 2025 elections would be hampered if the move to amend the Constitution through a people's initiative leads to the holding of a plebiscite.

Comelec to hold bidding for new automated election systemThe Commission on Elections (Comelec) will hold the next round of bidding for a new fully automated election system (AES) that it will use in the Jan. 8, 2025 National Local Elections (NLE).

