Comelec reports faulty vote counting machines

Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, October 30) – The Commision on Elections (Comelec) said a pilot area for computerized polls suffered delays over faulty vote counting machines (VCM) due to paper jam and overheating during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday.

"Ay opo madaming hindi naman nasira pero nag-jam. Sakit na ng vote counting machines simula noong 2022 elections. Yun po talagang magjajam kasi nag-iinit kailangan ng electric fan, kailangan paypayan dahil nga po lumang luma ang mga makina na yan. Expected po yan," Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia told reporters.

He also said Comelec still used faulty machines to show to the public that it needs to buy new units for the midterm election in 2025. "At the same time, yung BSKE sana po mapag-isipan na ng ating kagalang-galang na Kongreso, gawing 7 to 5, hindi lang 7 to 3 o'clock lang. Kasi kapos po yung 3 o'clock siyempre po may boboto sa SK, may boboto sa barangay. Napakahaba po ng pila sa basât presinto," he said. headtopics.com

"Kung ito po ay pangalawang beses kayo hindi makakapag-file, hindi kayo nag-file nung 2018, hindi kayo nag-file ngayon, kayo po ay hindi na makakatakbo kahit kailan at hindi na rin kayo puwedeng ma-appoint sa kahit anong ahensya ng pamahalaan," Garcia said.

