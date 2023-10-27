Comelec ready for BSKE in Iloilo

A MOCK barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan election (BSKE) was held at the Iloilo Central Elementary School in Iloilo City. (Tara Yap)

A mock election to test the readiness of the poll body was successfully held at the Iloilo Central Elementary School here. "All systems go,” said Reinier Layson, Comelec-Iloilo provincial election supervisor and concurrent Iloilo City election officer after the mock election.

Comelec-Iloilo said teachers and non-teaching personnel of the Department of Education (DepEd) serving as electoral board members are all set for the elections. “We hope and pray that it’s fair weather on Monday so our electoral board members and our voters won’t have a hard time going to the voting centers,” said Layson. headtopics.com

As the barangay elections coincide with the SK election, voters who are 18- to 30-years-old will have two official ballots. “One is for the SK which is printed in red and one for the barangay which is printed in black,” said Layson.

Unlike the automated national and local elections last year, the BSKE will be manual voting and counting. Alice Bernadette Naranjo of Comelec-Passi City reminded voters to write the names of their candidates legibly to enable the electoral board members to read them properly. headtopics.com

